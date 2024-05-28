News & Insights

Apple Hospitality REIT’s Annual Meeting Outcomes and Share Buyback Extension

May 28, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) has issued an update.

On May 23, 2024, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. conducted its Annual Meeting, resulting in the election of nine directors to its Board, ratification of KPMG LLP as its accounting firm for the year, approval of executive compensation, and endorsement of the 2024 Omnibus Incentive Plan. Additionally, the Board approved an extension of the Company’s share repurchase program until July 2025, allowing for the buyback of up to $335.4 million in common shares, subject to market conditions and other factors influencing the repurchase decisions.

