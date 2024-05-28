Apple Hospitality REIT’s Annual Meeting Outcomes and Share Buyback Extension

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) has issued an update.

On May 23, 2024, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. conducted its Annual Meeting, resulting in the election of nine directors to its Board, ratification of KPMG LLP as its accounting firm for the year, approval of executive compensation, and endorsement of the 2024 Omnibus Incentive Plan. Additionally, the Board approved an extension of the Company’s share repurchase program until July 2025, allowing for the buyback of up to $335.4 million in common shares, subject to market conditions and other factors influencing the repurchase decisions.

For detailed information about APLE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.