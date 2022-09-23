Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.'s (NYSE:APLE) latest 7.4% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

If you want to know who really controls Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 83% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$3.3b last week after a 7.4% drop in the share price. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 7.7% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Often called “market makers”, institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Apple Hospitality REIT, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Apple Hospitality REIT, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:APLE Ownership Breakdown September 23rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Apple Hospitality REIT?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Apple Hospitality REIT already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Apple Hospitality REIT, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:APLE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 23rd 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Apple Hospitality REIT. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc. with 14% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.6% and 7.0% of the stock. In addition, we found that Justin Knight, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Apple Hospitality REIT

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$226m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Apple Hospitality REIT. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Apple Hospitality REIT better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Apple Hospitality REIT you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

