Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -90% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of APLE was $14.98, representing a -6.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.06 and a 133.7% increase over the 52 week low of $6.41.

APLE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). APLE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.77. Zacks Investment Research reports APLE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 500%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APLE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to APLE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APLE as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 46.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of APLE at 0.76%.

