Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.55, the dividend yield is .26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APLE was $15.55, representing a -6.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.57 and a 84.13% increase over the 52 week low of $8.45.

APLE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). APLE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.97. Zacks Investment Research reports APLE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 626.67%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APLE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to APLE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APLE as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (APLE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 19.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of APLE at 0.02%.

