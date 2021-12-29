Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased APLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that APLE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.14, the dividend yield is .25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APLE was $16.14, representing a -7.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.44 and a 31.33% increase over the 52 week low of $12.29.

APLE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). APLE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.21. Zacks Investment Research reports APLE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 935.56%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aple Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to APLE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APLE as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 0.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of APLE at 2.56%.

