Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Q4 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $29.61 million

The company's earnings totaled $29.61 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $29.81 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $326.43 million from $333.03 million last year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

