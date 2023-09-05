Apple Hospitality REIT Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for APLE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.72, changing hands as high as $16.16 per share. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APLE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.66 per share, with $18.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.