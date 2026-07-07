Is Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Apple Hospitality REIT is one of 881 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apple Hospitality REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLE's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, APLE has returned 39.9% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 6.5%. This means that Apple Hospitality REIT is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 118.8%.

For Oscar Health, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 131.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Apple Hospitality REIT belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 92 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.7% so far this year, so APLE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Oscar Health, Inc. falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 46 stocks and is ranked #169. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.2%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Apple Hospitality REIT and Oscar Health, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.