Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.48, changing hands as low as $16.45 per share. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APLE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.29 per share, with $18.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.42.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
