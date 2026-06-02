Is Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Apple Hospitality REIT is a member of our Finance group, which includes 832 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apple Hospitality REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLE's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, APLE has returned 23.6% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 0.4%. As we can see, Apple Hospitality REIT is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gold.com (GOLD). The stock is up 16.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Gold.com's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apple Hospitality REIT belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9% this year, meaning that APLE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Gold.com belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 107-stock industry is currently ranked #108. The industry has moved -6.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Apple Hospitality REIT and Gold.com. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.