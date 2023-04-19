Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.80%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 18.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.83 (n=208).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple Hospitality REIT. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLE is 0.27%, an increase of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 222,210K shares. The put/call ratio of APLE is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apple Hospitality REIT is $19.09. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 20.05% from its latest reported closing price of $15.90.

The projected annual revenue for Apple Hospitality REIT is $1,344MM, an increase of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RDOG - ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 8.54% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,066K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 158K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 24.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 33.85% over the last quarter.

Engineers Gate Manager holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 179.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 61.16% over the last quarter.

FRI - First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 21.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Apple Hospitality REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 233 hotels with more than 29,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 35 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 124 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

