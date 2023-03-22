Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT said on March 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.81%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 18.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.83 (n=208).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.00% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apple Hospitality REIT is $19.96. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.00% from its latest reported closing price of $15.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Apple Hospitality REIT is $1,344MM, an increase of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple Hospitality REIT. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLE is 0.25%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 222,304K shares. The put/call ratio of APLE is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,859K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,946K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 22.52% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,893K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,827K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,336K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,665K shares, representing a decrease of 20.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 8.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,223K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,163K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 5,637K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,676K shares, representing a decrease of 18.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLE by 43.95% over the last quarter.

Apple Hospitality REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 233 hotels with more than 29,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 35 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 124 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.