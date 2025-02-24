APPLE HOSPITALITY Earnings Results: $APLE Reports Quarterly Earnings

APPLE HOSPITALITY ($APLE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $333,040,000, missing estimates of $336,006,360 by $-2,966,360.
APPLE HOSPITALITY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of APPLE HOSPITALITY stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,571,126 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,466,784
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,404,480 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,908,768
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,819,791 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,933,791
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,761,996 shares (+27.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,046,638
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,592,700 shares (+286.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,447,945
- GUGGENHEIM CAPITAL LLC removed 708,962 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,882,566
- EDGESTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. removed 638,625 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,483,581
APPLE HOSPITALITY Government Contracts
We have seen $75,055 of award payments to $APLE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SOILS & REVEGETATION (SOI-20242): $21,296
- LODGING STAYS JAN - MAR 24 ROLLUP REPORT: $15,315
- LODGING STAYS APR - JUN 24 ROLLUP REPORT: $15,170
- LODGING STAYS OCT-DEC 23: $12,199
- AT LODGING - 10-24 MAY 2024 FOR 1-114: $11,074
