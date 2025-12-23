Apple Hospitality Boosts Portfolio With Nashville Property Buyout

Apple Hospitality APLE recently announced the acquisition and subsequent opening of the Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown, a 260-room hotel at an attractive price of $98.2 million. The above move will aid APLE’s expansion in the vibrant Nashville market, supported by year-round leisure demand, convention traffic, live entertainment and a growing corporate base.

Located at 311 3rd Avenue S, Nashville, TN, the Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown is surrounded by major tourist destinations and leisure getaways such as the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Bridgestone Arena, Ryman Auditorium and the Music City Center, as well as world-renowned music and entertainment venues, popular attractions along Broadway and Riverfront Park.

Moreover, the region has a healthy movement of large and small corporates, bolstering its business demand. The Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown is set to woo tourists with its unique offerings, like its signature Confirmed Connecting Room capabilities with the option to link up to six rooms at once.

Per the data provided by Smith Travel Research (STR) for the trailing 12 months ended Oct. 31, 2025, revenue per available room (RevPAR) for the Nashville CBD/Downtown submarket was more than 110% of industry RevPAR as reported by STR and a 79% increment over the company’s RevPAR for the same period.

Apple Hospitality in a Nutshell

Apple Hospitality is one of the leading providers of upscale, room-focused hotels in the United States. It has a portfolio of 217 hotels, comprising 29,600 guest rooms in 84 markets, and spanning 37 states and the District of Columbia. APLE’s portfolio is concentrated with major industry-leading brands, the likes of Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

The above acquisition adds another landmark property to its portfolio with favorable demand drivers enhancing APLE’s operating performance over the long term.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) hospitality REIT have risen 3% against the industry’s fall of 2.7%.

Analysts, too, seem bullish on this stock, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 AFFO per share having been revised northward marginally to $1.50 over the past two months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Host Hotels & Resorts HST, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cousins Properties’ 2025 FFO per share is pegged at $2.84, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HST’s full-year FFO per share stands at $2.05, which calls for an increase of 4.1% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

