News & Insights

Markets
AAPL

Apple Hospitality Acquires Courtyard By Marriott Cleveland University Circle

July 05, 2023 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Wednesday announced the acquisition of the newly renovated Courtyard by Marriott Cleveland University Circle for $31 million.

"We are pleased to grow our portfolio with the acquisition of this custom-designed, recently renovated Courtyard by Marriott in the heart of Cleveland's University Circle district," said Nelson Knight, President, Real Estate and Investments of Apple Hospitality.

The 154-room Courtyard Cleveland University Circle is located at 2021 Cornell Road, Cleveland, Ohio. The Hotel opened in April 2013 and recently underwent a complete renovation of its guest rooms and interior public spaces, including new signage, an elevated bar experience, enhanced meeting facilities, an expanded fitness center and the addition of one guest room.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.