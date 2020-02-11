US Markets

Apple hires Warner Music veteran for business development at streaming unit

Stephen Nellis Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Warner Music Group veteran Jeff Bronikowski said has joined Apple Inc as global head of strategic music initiatives, Apple said on Tuesday.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Warner Music Group veteran Jeff Bronikowski said has joined Apple Inc as global head of strategic music initiatives, Apple said on Tuesday.

Bronikowski, who shared the news in a LinkedIn post on Monday, did not immediately return a request for comment. Apple declined to comment further.

Apple is seeking to bolster its sales with paid subscriptions to services such as Apple Music, but it trails its top rival Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N. Apple has more than 60 million paid music subscribers to Spotify's 124 million.

