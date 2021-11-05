US Markets
AAPL

Apple hires former Tesla engineer to boost self-driving car effort- Bloomberg News

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Apple Inc has hired a former engineer from Tesla Inc to boost its car-development efforts, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Adds details from report, background

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O has hired a former engineer from Tesla Inc TSLA.O to boost its car-development efforts, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3wiOp41)

Cupertino, California-based Apple has tapped Christopher Moore for its team working on a self-driving car, the report said.

Apple and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The news comes weeks after the head of Apple's car project, Doug Field, joined Ford Motor Co F.N to lead the automaker's advanced technology and embedded systems efforts.

Reuters reported last year that Apple was moving forward with self-driving car technology and was targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL TSLA F

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular