Apple hires former Tesla engineer to boost car effort- Bloomberg News

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has hired a former engineer from Tesla Inc in an effort to boost its car-development efforts, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3wiOp41) (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: APPLE TESLA/ (URGENT)

