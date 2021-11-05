Apple hires former Tesla engineer to boost car effort- Bloomberg News

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has hired a former engineer from Tesla Inc in an effort to boost its car-development efforts, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3wiOp41) (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: APPLE TESLA/ (URGENT)

