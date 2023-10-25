News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

Apple hikes price of Apple TV+, Apple News+

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 25, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is raising the subscription prices of Apple TV+ and Apple News+, according to its website.

The price of Apple TV+ was increased to $9.99 per month from $6.99 per month, while the price of Apple News+ was increased to $12.99 per month from $9.99, a month earlier.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.