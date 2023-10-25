Apple hikes price of Apple TV+, Apple News+

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is raising the subscription prices of Apple TV+ and Apple News+, according to its website.

The price of Apple TV+ was increased to $9.99 per month from $6.99 per month, while the price of Apple News+ was increased to $12.99 per month from $9.99, a month earlier.

