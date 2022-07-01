US Markets
Apple hikes Japan price of iPhone by nearly a fifth

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Apple Inc has hiked by nearly a fifth the cost of its flagship iPhone phone in Japan, which is battling a weakening yen currency and rising inflation.

The Cupertino, California-based manufacturer's entry level iPhone 13 now costs 117,800 yen ($870), Apple's website showed, compared to 99,800 yen previously.

With the dollar up 18% against the yen year-to-date, the higher cost of the iPhone, which dominates Japan's smartphone market, comes as consumers' wallets are being squeezed by price hikes for daily necessities.

Such widespread hikes are a change for most Japanese following years of stable prices for many products.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1=135.6900 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

