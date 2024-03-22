News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

Apple held talks with China's Baidu over AI for its devices, WSJ reports

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

March 22, 2024 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds shares and request for comment

March 22 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O has held preliminary talks with Baidu <9888.HK> about using the Chinese company's generative artificial-intelligence technology in its devices in China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

U.S.-listed shares of Baidu BIDU.O rose 5% in premarket trading.

Apple and Baidu did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
BIDU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.