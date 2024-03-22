Apple held talks with China's Baidu over AI for its devices, WSJ reports

Adds shares and request for comment

March 22 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O has held preliminary talks with Baidu <9888.HK> about using the Chinese company's generative artificial-intelligence technology in its devices in China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

U.S.-listed shares of Baidu BIDU.O rose 5% in premarket trading.

Apple and Baidu did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

