Apple-Heavy ETFs in Focus as iPhone Sales Power Holiday Quarter

Apple AAPL shares rose about 11% in 2025, but the momentum decelerated toward year-end. The stock began 2026 on a weak note, sliding 9.3%. It staged a rebound after Jan. 20. Since then, Apple has recovered 4.7%, including a 1.12% gain on Jan. 27.

According to Reuters, Apple is on track to report its best iPhone sales growth in four years, helped by resilient demand for the high-end Pro lineup and growing expectations around AI features built using Google’s technology.

Apple’s adoption of Google’s Gemini for an upgraded Siri and other Apple Intelligence tools represents its biggest AI strategy shift so far. As per the abovementioned Reuters article, Wall Street has largely welcomed the move, noting that it enables Apple to leverage its installed base of more than two billion devices without incurring high costs for building frontier AI models in-house.

Per analysts at Goldman Sachs, as quoted on the Reuters article, the partnership with Google should reinforce the iPhone’s position as the preferred consumer device for accessing next-generation AI tools.

Unraveling the iPhone Sales Story

Apple saw a surge in iPhone 17 sales during the final quarter of 2025, its most important seasonal quarter.Citing data from Visible Alpha, Reuters also reported that sales in Greater China likely rose about 15%.

According to Counterpoint, as quoted on the Reuters article, Apple captured a 20% share of the global smartphone market last year, up from 18% in 2024.

Additionally, according to the Reuters article, as per analysts surveyed by LSEG, Apple is projected to deliver a 13.8% increase in iPhone sales in the October–December fiscal first quarter, the fastest pace in over four years.

Into AAPL’s Stock Outlook

Apple currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2.02 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations made by 43 brokerage firms. The current ABR compares to an ABR of 1.99 a month ago, based on 42 recommendations.

Of the 43 recommendations deriving the current ABR, 21 are Strong Buy and three are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy, respectively, account for 48.84% and 6.98% of all recommendations. A month ago, Strong Buy made up 50%, while Buy represented 7.14%, indicating that the majority of the analysts remain bullish.

Based on short-term price targets offered by 37 analysts, the average price target for Apple comes to $289.21, representing an increase of 11.98% from its current level, with the forecasts ranging from a low of $230.00 to a high of $350.00. Currently, AAPL stock is priced at $258.27 (as of market close on Jan. 27) and has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Momentum Score of A.

ETFs to Consider

Here, we have highlighted ETFs with exposure to Apple.

Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF GXPT has an exposure of 18.52%.

iShares Global Tech ETF IXN has an exposure of 14.96%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT has an exposure of 14.89%.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC has an exposure of 14.83%.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW has an exposure of 14.27%.

