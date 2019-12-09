US Markets

Apple, healthcare weigh on Wall Street as trade deadline looms

U.S. stocks pulled back on Monday from near-record levels, as shares of Apple Inc and healthcare companies fell and investors braced for a busy week of political and economic news, including a potential turning point in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 105.32 points, or 0.38%, to 27,909.74, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.95 points, or 0.32%, to 3,135.96 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 34.70 points, or 0.4%, to 8,621.83.

