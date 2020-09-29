US Markets
AAPL

Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011

Contributor
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/APPLE INC

Apple Inc on Tuesday granted CEO Tim Cook 333,987 restricted stock units, in his first grant since 2011.

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Tuesday granted CEO Tim Cook 333,987 restricted stock units, in his first grant since 2011.

“Tim has brought unparalleled innovation and focus to his role as CEO and demonstrated what it means to lead with values and integrity," Apple's board of directors said in statement. "For the first time in nearly a decade, we are awarding Tim a new stock grant that will vest over time in recognition of his outstanding leadership and with great optimism for Apple’s future as he carries these efforts forward.”

Apple's stock closed at $114.09 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular