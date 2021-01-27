Apple grabs 23.4% global smartphone market in Q4 - IDC

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O cornered nearly a quarter of the global smartphone market over October-December and jumped to the top of the winner's tally, IDC data showed, as shipments surged 22%.

The iPhone maker's market share rose to 23.4% from 19.9% in the year-ago quarter.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

