Apple Gives Epic Games Users a Sign-In Reprieve

It wasn't exactly a doomsday clock ticking down. But Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) giving Epic Games users a reprieve from being prevented from signing into their accounts using Apple credentials is still a welcome relief for many.

De-escalating the tension

The ever-heightening battle over Epic Games' refusal to abide by the App Store's terms of service for in-app payments was going to be nudged a bit higher when Apple set a midnight Sept. 11 deadline for signing into a user's Epic account with the "Sign in with Apple" capability.

Image source: Getty Images.

Epic was booted from the App Store for developing a payments work-around for Fortnite users that had Epic being paid directly rather than letting Apple take a 30% cut of the payments. Although Epic is suing Apple to get reinstated, and Apple is countersuing for damages and to recoup any payments it may have missed out on, it was users who would be inconvenienced by the sign-in ban.

They would still have been able to access their accounts, but they would first need to switch over their email addresses and passwords to Epic's system. There was the prospect of being irretrievably locked out of their accounts if they failed to do so.

Thursday afternoon, however, Epic tweeted that Apple had chosen to de-escalate the situation.

UPDATE: Apple previously stated they would terminate "Sign In with Apple" support for Epic Games accounts after Sept 11, 2020, but today provided an indefinite extension. We still recommend you prepare your accounts now for "Sign In with Apple" removal. https://t.co/T0Rq0tfrR7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 10, 2020

Epic Games still recommends users switch over their sign-in credentials to its site in the event Apple changes its mind, but for the moment, users can still access their accounts with Apple IDs.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.