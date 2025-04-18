Apple Gets Some Relief from President Trump's Tariffs. Could That Turn the Stock Around?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) hasn't been able to escape the marketwide sell-off, and is down around 20% from its all-time highs. There was considerable concern about how the company would fare because many of its electronics are manufactured in China. Apple has struggled to grow sales recently, and any price increase in its base product would have made that situation even worse.

However, Apple got some good news over the weekend: Smartphones and other electronics are exempt from the reciprocal tariffs. That means the iPhone won't be going up in price by 145%, which is the current tariff rate on China (although that's subject to change, as we've found out).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Is this a big enough announcement to turn the stock around? Or is there something else that investors need to watch out for?

iPhones are still getting hit with a tariff, but not at the 145% level

Like most announcements about U.S. tariff policies, not all information is available at once. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick noted that the exceptions for electronic devices were only temporary. Eventually, they would be included in a semiconductor-specific tariff that will be announced within a month or two. While this gives Apple some breathing room for now, some other form of tariff is coming down the pipeline eventually.

So Apple's stock isn't roaring higher, because we're in another round of "wait and see" with tariffs.

President Donald Trump is concerned about all tech manufacturing being done outside of U.S. borders, which his administration says is a national security risk. Apple is taking steps to move more of its manufacturing back to the U.S., and announced a $500 billion investment over the next four years to build facilities across the U.S. that will produce its products.

We'll see if this buys Apple some grace from the Trump administration, but based on Trump's language surrounding its situation, exemptions won't be handed out at all. So there could still be some issues with Apple's products rising in price to offset the effects of tariffs, which would not help sales.

Apple still has a premium valuation despite its slow sales growth

Apple's sales growth has been nearly nonexistent over the past three years:

With Apple just now reaching its COVID-era sales peak, it will have to battle tariffs to return to this threshold. We don't know much about how the company believes tariffs will affect its sales, but we'll find out more on May 1 when it reports fiscal second-quarter sales (for the quarter ending in March 2025).

Even with the stock falling 20% and sales being flat over the past three years, Apple's stock still fetches a premium valuation based on price to earnings:

At 28 times forward earnings, Apple's stock is far from cheap, although it's much more attractive than it has been for most of the past year. It also has a significant premium to the broader market, which trades at 20.1 times forward earnings (as measured by the S&P 500).

Until we hear more from management following Q2 earnings, or get clarity on upcoming semiconductor tariffs, I think it's best to avoid the stock. There aren't any new products or features driving Apple's growth, and consumers are already stretched thin, which makes price increases problematic. However, Apple may need to hike prices anyway to offset the effects of tariffs, or eat into its margins.

Either way, Apple's stock will suffer, so investors should be patient before purchasing shares.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,747!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,041!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 792% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Keithen Drury has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.