Apple Gets Slapped With $1.2 Billion Fine From French Regulators

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was hit with a $1.23 billion antitrust fine by France on Monday.

The fine, the largest doled out by France's competition authority, came in response to what French regulators said was collusion between Apple and two wholesalers Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD) and Ingram Micro.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

"Apple and its two wholesalers agreed not to compete with each other and to prevent distributors from competing with each other, thereby sterilizing the wholesale market for Apple products," said Isabelle de Silva, President of the French Competition Authority when announcing the fine.

The regulator claims the three worked together to set the prices for Apple's iPads and PCs. That resulted in the prices remaining the same for roughly half of the retail market in France. The iPhone wasn't part of the case. The collusion started in 2005 and lasted through 2017. Tech Data and Ingram Micro were also fined $84.68 million and $70.2 million respectively. According to France's watchdog, Apple favored Tech Data and Ingram Micro over other wholesalers, giving them more inventory while others had trouble meeting demand. That resulted in some smaller competitors exiting the market, the competition authority contends.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said the company strongly disagrees with the fine and plans to appeal. "The French Competition Authority's decision is disheartening. It relates to practices from over a decade ago and discards 30 years of legal precedent that all companies in France rely on with an order that will cause chaos for companies across all industries," Apple said.

This is the second fine France hit Apple with in recent weeks. Last month the iPhone maker was fined $27 million over its software updates that slowed down older iPhone models.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.