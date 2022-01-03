US Markets
Apple gets closer to $3 trillion market value after hitting record

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Apple Inc on Monday inched closer to $3 trillion in market value after hitting a record high on the first day of trading this year. The company's shares rose as much as 2.6% to $182.17 in mid-day trading, a tad lower than the milestone mark of $182.86.

The world's most valuable company would be the first to reach the milestone, thanks to investors betting on the popularity of its newly launched iPhone series and MacBooks.

Broader markets looked to extend a recovery, with Tesla Inc TSLA.O giving a big boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, followed by Apple and Nvidia NVDA.O. .N

Analysts are also expecting demand for iPhones to remain strong in 2022, as Apple leads China's smartphone market and more consumers subscribe for its services.

