Apple Gears up to Offer Services as a Bundled Package Deal

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is gearing up to offer customers a bundled package of services that may include Apple TV+ and Apple Music, providing them with access at a lower cost.

Spotted in iOS 13.5.5 source code by 9to5Mac, the website reported the internal code makes mention of a "bundled offer" and "bundled subscription." Those references didn't appear in the code of older versions of Apple's iPhone OS.

IMAGE SOURCE: APPLE.

For months, speculation has abounded that Apple would roll out a bundled package for its services as a way to drive more revenue in that area of its business. With the smartphone market becoming saturated in recent years Apple has been focusing more on services. For its second quarter, which it reported in April, services revenue jumped 17% year-over-year hitting $13.3 billion, which was an all-time revenue record for that part of its business.

Beyond Apple TV+ and Apple Music, its streaming services, Apple has News+, and Apple Arcade, its gaming service. As stand-alone services, Apple Music and News+ sets customers back $10 a month, while Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade are $5 monthly. Combined it costs $30 a month to access all of Apple's services. Any discounts could drive more usage and further tie people to Apple and its products.

The tech stock typically releases the new version of its operating system in the fall but that may be pushed out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to launch a beta version of the OS at its WWDC conference, which is being held virtually on June 22.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.