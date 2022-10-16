Apple freezes plan to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

