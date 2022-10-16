US Markets
Apple freezes plan to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

