Apple France workers call strike ahead of iPhone 15 launch

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Unions at the Apple AAPL.O France stores have called for a strike on Friday and Saturday ahead of the iPhone 15 launch, demanding better pay and working conditions.

"Management having decided to ignore our perfectly legitimate demands and concerns, the four unions of Apple Retail France ...call for a strike on Sept. 22 and 23," CGT Apple Retail said in a union front statement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, account on Wednesday.

