Apple Forecasts Lesser Demand For IPhone 13 During Holiday Season, Say Reports

(RTTNews) - iPhone maker Apple Inc. (AAPL) has reportedly told its suppliers that the demand for its latest iPhone 13 would be lower than expected during the upcoming holiday season. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple had already brought down the orders for the year to 80 million from the earlier target of 90 million as it has been grappling with the semiconductor shortage issues, like most other technology companies.

When Apple had made the announcement, it had expected to make up for the drop in demand by next year, but that will mostly not happen as the demand is definitely coming down. Apple had told its manufacturing partners that even with the holiday season, the demand is not expected to pick up.

The global semiconductor shortage and the Covid-19 situation has made it difficult for mobile phones companies like Apple to get all its raw materials in time and in enough quantity. Apple CEO Tim Cook had earlier said that the company's previous earnings were down by $ 6 billion due to the above-mentioned factors. The company is expecting another huge impact during the current holiday quarter as well.

As per the Bloomberg report, the iPhone 13 has not fulfilled the company's level of satisfaction even without the supply problems. The original idea to assemble 90 million units for 2021 was done based on a forecast of higher demand as previously Apple has pre-ordered only 75 million iPhones during the launch year.

