Apple forced to make major cuts to Vision Pro headset production plans - FT

July 03, 2023 — 12:09 am EDT

July 3 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O has been forced to make major cuts to the production forecasts for its mixed-reality Vision Pro headset on complexity of the design and difficulties in production, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

