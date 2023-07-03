Apple forced to make major cuts to Vision Pro headset production plans - FT

July 3 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O has been forced to make major cuts to the production forecasts for its mixed-reality Vision Pro headset on complexity of the design and difficulties in production, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

