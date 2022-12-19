Apple fined 1 mln euros by Paris Commercial Court over app store practices

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Paris Commercial Court on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple AAPL.O just over 1 million euros ($1.06 million) for imposing abusive commercial clauses on French app developers for access to the U.S. company's App Store, a court ruling seen by Reuters said.

($1 = 0.9413 euros)

