US Markets
AAPL

Apple fined 1 mln euros by Paris Commercial Court over app store practices

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

December 19, 2022 — 11:39 am EST

Written by Layli Foroudi. for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Paris Commercial Court on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple AAPL.O just over 1 million euros ($1.06 million) for imposing abusive commercial clauses on French app developers for access to the U.S. company's App Store, a court ruling seen by Reuters said.

($1 = 0.9413 euros)

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Layli.Foroudi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.