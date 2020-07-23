US Markets
Apple faces consumer protection probe by multiple U.S. states - Axios

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Multiple U.S. states are investigating Apple Inc for potentially deceiving consumers, online news site Axios reported on Thursday, citing a March document from a tech watchdog group.

The Texas Attorney General may sue Apple for violating the state's trade practices law in connection with the multi-state investigation, the report added. (https://bit.ly/39mhdwV)

Apple and the office of Texas AG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

