Markets
AAPL

Apple Eyes JPMorgan To Replace Goldman Sachs As Credit Card Partner : Report

July 29, 2025 — 09:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apple is in talks with JPMorgan Chase to take over its credit card program. Apple wants JPMorgan to replace Goldman Sachs, which currently runs the program. The two companies have been discussing the deal since early last year, and talks have picked up speed recently, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

However, the deal isn't final yet. There are still some challenges that could stop it from happening.

Apple has been trying to find a new partner for the credit card for at least two years. Besides JPMorgan, Apple and Goldman have also spoken with other big banks like American Express, Capital One, and Synchrony Financial, as well as some fintech companies and private lenders.

Meanwhile, there's also competition between payment networks. Visa reportedly offered Apple around $100 million to switch from Mastercard to Visa for the Apple Card.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
GS
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.