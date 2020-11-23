US Markets
APLE

Apple extends concession on store fees for some apps

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Apple Inc said on Monday apps that offer virtual sessions or classes do not need to use App Store's in-app purchase method through June, extending an earlier deadline of December.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O> said on Monday apps that offer virtual sessions or classes do not need to use App Store's in-app purchase method through June, extending an earlier deadline of December.

Apple charges a commission of between 15%-30% for apps that use its in-app payment system.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APLE AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular