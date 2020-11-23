Apple extends concession on store fees for some apps

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O> said on Monday apps that offer virtual sessions or classes do not need to use App Store's in-app purchase method through June, extending an earlier deadline of December.

Apple charges a commission of between 15%-30% for apps that use its in-app payment system.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

