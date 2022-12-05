US Markets
AAPL

Apple explores moving some iPad production to India - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

December 05, 2022 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - India is exploring options to bring some of Apple Inc's AAPL.O iPad production to the country from China, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two sources close to the Indian government.

Apple is holding ongoing discussions with officials, according to the report.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.