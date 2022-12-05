Apple explores moving some iPad production to India - CNBC

Dec 5 (Reuters) - India is exploring options to bring some of Apple Inc's AAPL.O iPad production to the country from China, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two sources close to the Indian government.

Apple is holding ongoing discussions with officials, according to the report.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

