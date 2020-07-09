Apple Expands IPhone Repair Service To More Locations In US

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. has now expanded its out-of-warranty iPhone repair services to hundreds of new locations across the U.S. under its Independent Repair Provider program launched in August 2019, when it started with only 20 independent repair shops.

Apple said it has added 700 new service locations in the U.S. through 140 independent repair companies for customers to get their out-of-warranty iPhone's repaired using genuine Apple parts, which ensures safety and quality. This includes uBreakiFix, with locations across the U.S.

All the businesses in the program have access to free training from Apple and genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations.

The Independent Repair Provider program is designed for companies interested in offering out-of-warranty repair service for iPhones. They can gain access to Apple genuine parts, tools, training, service guides, diagnostics, and resources to perform a variety out-of-warranty iPhone repairs, such as iPhone display and battery replacements.

Following success in the US, Apple is now looking to expand the program to 32 countries across Europe as well as Canada. It has called for independent repair shops in Europe and Canada to apply for Apple's Independent Repair Provider program. The shops need to have an Apple-certified technician.

Apple has also continued to offer more repair options for customers through its growing global network of over 5,000 AASPs for both in- and out-of-warranty service for all Apple products.

In June last year, Apple completed a major expansion of its Apple authorized service network by adding nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores across the US to provide expert service and repairs for Apple products. Best Buy's Geek Squad has nearly 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians ready to make same-day iPhone repairs or to service other Apple products.

Apple-certified repairs at an Apple store or an authorized service provider are performed by trained experts who use genuine Apple parts. Every repair is backed by Apple.

In addition to Apple's around 272 retail stores, there are over 1,800 third-party Apple authorized service providers in the US, all of which are using parts certified for safety, quality, and reliability.

Apple now claims to have tripled the number of AASP repair facilities available to customers over the past three years.

