Apple Expanding Its Presence in Target Stores

A high-profile tech brand is about to become even more visible, if that's possible. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will expand its presence in Target (NYSE: TGT) stores, both online and in person, in the coming days. According to a press release issued by Target on Thursday, the two companies are rolling out an "enhanced Apple shopping experience" for the big retailer's customers.

This will see Apple double its store footprint in strategic Target stores, and the dedicated space for the company's goods will feature new displays and lighting. They will also be the site of product demonstrations.

Image source: Apple.

A full range of the company's offerings will be featured, including iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. The employees the retailer calls Target Tech Consultants will undergo specialized training from Apple on the products.

Target didn't provide any details about the financial terms of the Apple deal.

Target has had much success teaming with other prominent companies. It didn't hesitate to mention in its press release that it has made similar arrangements in the recent past with entertainment giant Walt Disney, makeup and related product specialist Ulta Beauty, and storied clothier Levi Strauss.

Such collaborations help attract and retain customers who like these disparate brands. The expanded Apple presence should have a similar effect, given that Target's electronics departments are not overly distinguished when compared to those of rivals.

We might expect somewhat less impact on Apple's business, as it already has a sturdy retail presence both in its proprietary Apple Stores and on the shelves (and e-commerce portals) of other third-party retailers.

