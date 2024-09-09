Apple Event: What Investors Should Know

The Magnificent 7 group has been at the forefront of market headlines over the last year thanks to their strong performance, which has been driven by robust earnings results. The mega-cap giants have only gotten larger, making them that much more scrutinized.

And today, a member of the club, Apple AAPL, hosted its Apple Event, showcasing new products and other features aimed at consumers. It’ll be a busy month for the company, particularly as the latest iPhone model gets rolled out to consumers.

But what should investors know about the event? Let’s take a closer look at a few announcements.

Apple Unveils iPhone 16 Pro

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 16 Pro was a major focal point during the event, with the company unveiling several new features for the model. A few of the notable features include better battery life, AI capabilities (coming later this fall), and the biggest display screen yet.

Importantly, the iPhone 16 Pro is built for Apple Intelligence, which is the personal intelligence system that helps consumers write, express themselves, and get things done effortlessly. In addition, the iPhone 16’s glass is reportedly two times tougher than any other smartphone glass, providing a durable nature.

The company’s iPhone results have been somewhat mixed as of late, delivering both misses and beats over the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The new Apple Watch 10 was also unveiled, featuring its biggest and most advanced display yet. The watch also comes with Apple’s first wide-angle OLED Display, making screen reading easier at a glance. Similar to the iPhone, Apple’s Wearable results have been somewhat mixed as of late, exceeding and falling short of expectations over the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Are Apple Shares a Buy?

Apple’s earnings outlook has shifted bullishly across the board over the last several months, with the trend particularly notable for its current and next fiscal years. The mega-cap giant is forecasted to post 9% EPS growth on 2% higher sales in FY24.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares trade at elevated valuation multiples, consistent with its history over the years being a high-growth name. Still, the current PEG ratio works out to 2.3X, above the five-year median considerably and suggesting that investors are paying a premium for the earnings growth expected.

It’s been no secret that the company’s growth has been stalling, but perhaps recent news surrounding its new lineup of products can reverse the trend. Apple is in the very early innings of its AI offerings, a key aspect to keep in mind when sizing up its long-term prospects.

And despite slowing growth, the company still remains a cash-generating machine, posting $34.1 billion in free cash flow throughout its latest quarter.

Bottom Line

Tech titan Apple AAPL unveiled several new products and models in today’s event, kicking off a big September for the company. The biggest highlight of the event for investors is likely the news surrounding the AI offerings inside the iPhone 16 Pro, though it’s critical to note that it won’t initially come loaded with these features.

A sleeker Apple Watch and new versions of AirPods will also help keep its Wearables segment healthy, which has shown great growth over recent years.

All in all, Apple could be seen as a dark horse in the AI race, keeping things relatively quiet compared to many other companies touting their offerings. While the valuation multiples are a bit rich for the current forecasted growth, the stock remains a prime long-term selection for investors’ portfolios given its immense earnings power and cash-rich position.

