Apple ETFs in the Spotlight Ahead of Fiscal Q4 Earnings
Technology giant Apple AAPL is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Oct 30 after market close. Since Apple accounts for more than 19% of total market capitalization of the entire technology sector in the S&P 500 Index, it is worth taking a look at its fundamentals ahead of its quarterly results.
Apple has returned about 19% over the past three months, slightly outperforming the industry’s gain of 17%. The momentum may continue if the company beats estimates in the soon-to-be reported quarter (read: Can Q3 Earnings Bring Back the Allure for FAANG ETFs?).
Apple has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and an Earnings ESP of +0.04%. According to our methodology, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Apple saw positive earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past seven days for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator for the stock. Additionally, the company has a strong track record of positive earnings surprise. It delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 3.04% in the trailing four quarters.
However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a modest year-over-year decline of 2.41% for earnings and 0.34% for revenues.
Select Sector SPDR Technology ETF XLK
MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC
Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT all the Technology ETFs here
iShares Dow Jones US Technology ETF IYW
iShares Global Tech ETF IXN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.