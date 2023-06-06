Apple ETFs in Focus Post Slew of Product Launch

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple AAPL debuted a host of new Macs, including a MacBook Air 15-inch, Mac Studio and Mac Pro. The tech titan also entered into the augmented reality (AR) market with its most-awaited first goggles, dubbed Vision Pro. The shares of APPL hit new record highs (read: Apple Close to Reclaiming $3T Market Cap: Top ETFs to Bet).



Given this, investors seeking to tap the strength in the tech titan could consider the ETFs having the largest allocation to it. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT, MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC, and iShares US Technology ETF IYW have Apple as the top or second firm with a double-digit allocation and carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

Insights Into New Products

Apple's new MacBook Air 15-inch is the larger version of the existing MacBook Air 13-inch and is the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop. Powered by Apple's own M2 chip, the MacBook Air 15-inch features a Liquid Retina display that supports up to 1 billion colors and 500 nits of brightness. The MacBook Air 15-inch also gets a 1080-pixel camera for video calls and a three-microphone array.



As far as performance, Apple says the MacBook Air 15-inch is two times faster than the best-selling Intel INTC laptop and offers 50% better battery life. It gets 18 hours of battery life and packs two Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe charger, and a headphone jack.



Other gadgets — new Mac Stutio and Mac Pro — comes with advanced features and M2 Ultra Max processor. The Mac Studio starts at $1,999 and Mac Pro costs $6,999. Both will be available starting next week.



Meanwhile, Vision Pro is the new augmented reality (AR) headset, which will allow people to see apps projected on top of the room around them. The headset will cost $3,499, and be available from early next year in the United States. Vision Pro Headset is the company’s first major new product in a decade (read: Tech ETFs Burning Hot on AI-Fueled Nvidia Surge).

ETFs to Buy

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)



Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund targets the broad technology sector and follows the Technology Select Sector Index. It holds about 64 securities in its basket, with Apple making up for a 22.9% share. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has key holdings in software, semiconductors & semiconductor equipment, and technology hardware, storage & peripherals.



Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund is the most popular and heavily traded ETF, with AUM of $47.5 billion and an average daily volume of 6 million shares. The fund charges 10 bps in fees per year.



Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)



Vanguard Information Technology ETF manages about $51 billion in its asset base and provides exposure to 364 technology stocks. It currently tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Here, Apple accounts for a 23.5% share. Technology hardware storage & peripheral, systems software, semiconductors and application software are the top four sectors.



Vanguard Information Technology ETF has an expense ratio of 0.10%, while volume is solid at nearly 470,000 shares.



MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)



MSCI Information Technology Index ETF is home to 360 technology stocks, with AUM of $6.7 billion. It follows the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index. Apple accounts for a 22.3% allocation.



MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has an expense ratio of 0.08%, while volume is solid at 199,000 shares a day (read: Tech ETFs Roaring to New 52-Week Highs).



iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)



iShares Dow Jones US Technology ETF tracks the Russell 1000 Technology RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index, giving investors exposure to 139 U.S. electronics, computer software and hardware, and informational technology companies. Apple makes up 18.7% of the assets.



iShares Dow Jones US Technology ETF has AUM of $12.1 billion and charges 39 bps in fees and expenses. Volume is good as it exchanges 471,000 shares a day.

