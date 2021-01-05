Markets
Apple Elects Monica Lozano To Board Of Directors - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Tuesday that Monica Lozano, president and CEO of College Futures Foundation, has been elected to its board of directors.

Prior to joining College Futures Foundation, Lozano spent 30 years in media as editor and publisher of La Opinin, the largest Spanish-language newspaper in the U.S. She went on to become chairman and CEO of La Opinin's parent company, ImpreMedia.

Lozano continues to serve on the boards of Target Corp. (TGT) and Bank of America Corp. (BAC).

Lozano is a co-founder of the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, and a former chair of both the University of California Board of Regents and the board of directors of the Weingart Foundation, a private philanthropic organization. Lozano is also a former board member of Walt Disney Co. (DIS).

