Markets
AAPL

Apple Elects J&J CEO Alex Gorsky To Board

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Apple said Tuesday that it has elected Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, to its board.

Apple noted that Gorsky will bring decades of experience in corporate leadership and health technologies, and a long track record of leading innovative and diverse teams around the world.

Johnson & Johnson said in August that its vice chairman, Joaquin Duato, would become chief executive officer of the company on 3rd January 2022, with Chairman and chief executive officer Alex Gorsky transitioning to executive chairman.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular