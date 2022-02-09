Apple Earns 6 Academy Award Nominations Including Best Picture For 'CODA'

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Wednesday announced that Apple Original Films has scored six Academy Award nominations, including the Best Picture for "CODA."

Apple also received nominations for Best Actor for Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth"; Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur in "CODA"; Best Adapted Screenplay for writer/director Siân Heder for "CODA"; Best Cinematography for Bruno Delbonnel for "The Tragedy of Macbeth"; and Best Production Design for Stefan Dechant for "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

Apple Original Films' "CODA" becomes the first motion picture starring a predominantly deaf cast in leading roles to receive a Best Picture nomination, and Troy Kotsur becomes the first Deaf male actor to receive a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance.

"Everyone at Apple thanks the Academy and congratulates all of our exceptional filmmakers and actors on their well deserved nominations," said Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of Worldwide Video. "We are humbled by reaching this milestone of receiving a Best Picture nomination for 'CODA,' a groundbreaking motion picture that uplifts, entertains and transforms. We applaud the visionaries in front of and behind the camera who brought 'CODA' and 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' to life, powerful films that connect story with humanity and will resonate with audiences for generations to come."

Meanwhile, with the latest nomination, actor Denzel Washington earned his 10th Oscar nomination, extended his own record of the most nominated actors ever and the most nominated Black man in history.

The winners for the 94th Annual Academy Awards will be revealed on Sunday, March 27, in Los Angeles, California.

