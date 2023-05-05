InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s note: “Apple Earnings Suggest A Certain Penny Stock Could Soar” was previously published in March 2023. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.

Last night, on May 4, the world’s largest company – Apple (AAPL) – reported first-quarter earnings. And while the stock is rising in early morning trade today, the quarterly report did provide some troubling signals for investors.

Namely, the company isn’t growing anymore.

Apple reported that its revenues dropped 2.5% in Q1. Last quarter, revenues dropped about 5%. And the company said revenues will drop again in Q2 as well.

The company isn’t growing anymore.

Why?

Because even the greatest innovations in the world have a shelf life. And Apple’s biggest innovation – the iPhone – is expiring.

Simply consider that when Apple first unveiled the iPhone back in 2007, only business execs had smartphones. That gave Apple a long runway to scale its iPhone business.

Today, however, everyone who wants a smartphone already has one. Indeed, smartphone penetration in the U.S. is 85%. And given how long the iPhone has been around, it’s highly unlikely that the 15% of Americans who are smartphone holdouts suddenly give in over the next few years.

The smartphone market is saturated. You can see this in Apple’s iPhone sales. The number of iPhones sold per year by Apple soared from 11.6 million in 2008 to 231.2 million in 2015. Since then, annual unit sales have plateaued between 200- and 240 million units per year.

The iPhone business simply isn’t growing anymore.

If Apple wants to keep growing and remain the world’s most valuable company, it needs to reaccelerate its growth narrative.

It needs another new product with iPhone potential.

It needs a car.

Introducing “Project Titan,” the Apple Car

In 2008, just a year after the launch of the iPhone, Steve Jobs speculated that the company’s next big breakthrough product would be an Apple car.

Nearly 15 years later, that vision is becoming a reality.

Dubbed “Project Titan” by insiders, Apple has been quietly developing an autonomous electric vehicle for years now.

The development has not been straightforward.

Rumors first broke about an Apple car back in 2015. Then in 2017, the company made a dramatic pivot. It decided to ditch making a car in favor of just developing self-driving technology. In another equally dramatic pivot in 2019, Apple switched back to its plans of making a full-scale EV. And just last year, Digitimes reported that Apple will mass produce its long-awaited and highly anticipated car in 2024.

So, what’s with this whole “car” thing? Why isn’t Apple just making a better iPhone? Why an EV?

The answer has to do with technology adoption rates.

In terms of adoption, EV technology is today where smartphone technology was back when the iPhone launched.

In 2007, smartphone penetration rates in the U.S. were about 10%. Last year, global EV penetration rates were about 10%.

The company has learned from its success with the iPhone. The key to driving long-term growth through a revolutionary product is to launch when that tech’s adoption is around 10%.

That’s exactly where we are today with EVs. Naturally, Apple is planning to soon launch its own EV. It knows that if its car is a hit, it’ll be able to grow that business by leaps and bounds for the next 10-plus years!

Of course, the Apple car will be a hit. Indeed, this is Apple we’re talking about. Everything it does is a hit – the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch.

Soon, we’ll be adding the Apple car to that list. And it’ll be the company’s biggest product yet. The auto market is significantly larger than the smartphone, computer, tablet, and smartwatch markets put together!

To play this coming megatrend, you could buy AAPL. But let’s face it. With a $2.5 trillion market cap, Apple stock’s days of scoring investors 10X-plus returns is behind it.

That’s why we’ve identified a far better, far higher-upside way to play the biggest consumer product launch since the iPhone.

Where the Big Bucks Are Made With Apple Products

One thing you have to understand: When it comes to new product launches, Apple never goes at it alone.

That is, the company always wants to create the best product possible. To do that, it knows it needs help. It knows it’s not expert at everything. So, the company tends to partner with other companies to supply critical components to help build top-of-the-line products.

Historically, those suppliers have been fantastic investments.

Check out the stocks of companies that have partnered with the tech titan over the years. They’ve exploded in value. We’re talking investments that can turn $10,000 into as much as $125,000!

In other words, the best way to play a new Apple product launch isn’t to buy AAPL. It’s to buy supplier stocks related to that product launch.

And guess what?

We’ve found the No. 1 under-the-radar supplier stock for Project Titan.

The Final Word on the Apple Car

Want to know a fun fact about the iPhone that hardly anyone remembers? It launched in 2007, just months before the 2008 financial crisis and the worst economic recession since the 1930s.



In other words, it didn’t matter that the housing market was crashing, big banks were going under or unemployment rates were soaring. The story bigger than all that was that Apple was selling a lot of iPhones. And thanks to all those sales, AAPL investors made fortunes.



The lesson? When Apple launches a new product, forget everything else. Forget the economy and the market. Forget it all. Focus on the product – and buy Apple supplier stocks.

Right now, folks, the economy is in trouble. Yet, Apple is about to launch its biggest product since the iPhone. And history tells us that the single best thing we can do right now to not just survive the market volatility but also make fortunes in the long run is buy Apple supplier stocks related to this product launch!



Our top pick? A tiny penny stock that we believe will supply the critical piece of technology that will make the Apple Car go.



This is the stock to own as the Apple Car changes the world in the 2020s like the iPhone changed the world in the 2010s.

