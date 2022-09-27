US Markets
Apple drops iPhone production increase plans as demand falters - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Apple Inc is dropping plans to increase the production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

