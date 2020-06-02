Apple Dives Further Into Original Podcasts to Fortify Apple Music

On Friday, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) took the next step to expand its original podcast offerings, launching The Zane Lowe Interview Series, featuring the company's global creative director in conversations with some of entertainment's leading artists. Iconic musical guests include Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Hayley Williams.

This latest offering is the first time Apple has focused solely on the entertainment industry for its original programming, and comes just as Lady Gaga prepares to release her sixth studio album, Chromatica. The series of podcasts will allow artists to talk "about their lives and the stories behind their songs," where "the biggest stars open up in these candid, in-depth conversations."

Image source: Getty Images.

About 37% of U.S. adults listen to podcasts each month, according to Edison Research, giving Apple a vested interest in the space. Apple has long been the No. 1 platform for podcast consumption, running the table for the past 15 years. In fact, the "pod" in podcast comes from Apple's original music player, the iPod. The tech giant remains the leader with 43% of unique devices and 61% of unique downloads according to podcast measurement company Chartable.

In recent years, however, Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) has been investing heavily in podcasts, trying to wrest control from Apple. Spotify acquired numerous podcast networks -- including Gimlet and Anchor -- last year, and has succeeded in closing the gap, leading some to conclude that Apple will have to up its game to retain the lead.

Apple received a patent back in 2015 for its targeted ad technology, and launched Podcast Analytics in 2018, allowing the company to maximize the ad revenue it generates from advertising on the podcasts.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Danny Vena owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.